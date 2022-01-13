Further expansion on the cards this year at MHA Monahans after strong 2021

Independent regional accountancy firm MHA Monahans is looking ahead to further expansion in 2022 after taking on new clients and growing its headcount in 2021.

The firm, which has eight offices, including in Swindon and Chippenham, aims a go its team of 16 partners and 190 staff by a further 10% this year while also increasing revenue.

Despite another turbulent year for all businesses, MHA Monahans won 420 new clients, welcomed eight senior hires to its leadership team and expanded its overall staffing by more than 10%. It also relocated its Taunton branch during the year.

The firm also set up a post-pandemic recovery hub to help clients understand and navigate issues such as the end of furlough, the Health and Social Care Levy and tax investigations.

Setting up the recovery hub campaign has also sparked a ten-fold increase in visitors to MHA Monahans’ website, which now receives, on average, 525 daily visits.

The firms also welcomed Fiona Westwood as a partner to work alongside senior client portfolio managerChris Clark, tax consultant Jessica Long, HR mananger Zoe Alder and VAT senior manager Adam Lloyd.

Managing partner Simon Tombs, pictured, said: “2021 was another unprecedented year. We continued to yo-yo in and out of lockdowns and restrictions.

“This time businesses had added pressures such as government support schemes ending and repayments beginning all while still in the midst of serious uncertainty.

“The MHA Monahans team have worked incredibly hard over the past year to ensure local businesses continue to survive, and the results that we have garnered are a testament to their drive and commitment.”

He said 2022 held a lot more optimism for many businesses, despite its ongoing hurdles and MHA Monahans aimed to encapsulate that positivity and help clients move from surviving to thriving in this current climate.