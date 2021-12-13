Insolvency litigation specialist takes up role as R3′s new South West chair

Insolvency and restructuring trade body R3 has appointed insolvency litigation specialist Charlotte May as its new regional chair.

Charlotte, pictured, is an associate director for South West and Wales with Manolete, the UK’s leading insolvency litigation finance company.

She takes over as chair from Philip Winterbourne, pictured below, a partner at Bristol and London law firm Temple Bright solicitors, who has been in the post for just under two years.

In the role Charlotte will work with R3 to plan and stage events and conferences for its members in the South West as well as supporting the representation work it carries out on the profession’s behalf.

She said: “The association was instrumental in opening up a local network for me when I was a junior solicitor and I want to ensure those kinds of opportunities and that kind of support is available to everyone.

“l want to build on the excellent work previous chairs have done in building a community that supports people throughout their careers and encourages their growth so the profession retains its talent.”

She said as the South West emerged from the worst of the pandemic, the key message to businesses and individuals in the South West remained – seek advice at the first sign of your business could be financially distressed.

“In recent years, Brexit and the Coronavirus pandemic have held directors back from making decisions, but seeking qualified advice when faced with financial difficulty is a decision that cannot be put off – and those businesses that do seek help are the ones that have the greatest chance of survival, ” she added.

Charlotte, who trained in the Bristol office of national law firm Osborne Clarke, has nearly 15 years’ experience as a solicitor in areas spanning insolvency litigation, restructuring, banking litigation, property disputes and negligence.

Prior to joining Manolete three years ago, she worked at Bristol-headquartered national law firm Burges Salmon, where she was a key member of its corporate restructuring and insolvency team, advising on enforcement and restructuring matters, and also a member of the real estate disputes team.

She has also worked at Bristol’s other ‘big three’ law firm, TLT, spending two-and-a-half years as a solicitor in its banking and financial services litigation team.