Associate director and senior surveyor promotions at CBRE’s regional office

Global real estate advisor CBRE has made four promotions in its South West office.

Nikita Dheir and Hannah Marshall have been promoted from their roles as senior surveyors to associate directors while former surveyors Stella Hicks and Hannah Hicks are now senior surveyors.

Nikita, who joined CBRE as a graduate in 2016 and now works in its lease consultancy team, said: “Ever since I first joined I’ve been offered ongoing training and support in developing my career, including building my own client base and networks.

“The opportunities here are limitless and I’m excited to be taking this next step.”

Hannah became part of CBRE in 2019 and currently manages its occupier business development programme across the UK.

She said: “We work hard as a team to communicate well with each other and our clients, getting to grips with what clients need and working together to deliver that.

“The help I’ve had from the teams I’ve worked with here has made a big difference to my career, including a mentor who has been particularly supportive in helping me to progress.”

Stella works in contracted accounts while Hannah, who joined through the company’s graduate scheme in 2018, is currently part of the national capital markets team.

CBRE South West managing director Tom Morris said: “Having joined CBRE as a graduate myself in 2008, I know first-hand how many opportunities there are to forge a successful career here.

“All four of our new promotions are very well deserved and reflect the hard work and dedication put in by our teams.

“I look forward to working with all of them to further their careers and am incredibly proud of the rising talent we have in Bristol.”

CBRE employs more than 75,000 in around 450 offices worldwide, including eight in the UK. It offers a broad range of integrated services spanning facilities, transaction and project management to property management and sales.

Pictured, back row, from left: Nikita Dhier, Hannah Marshall and Stella Hicks. Front row: Hannah Hicks and Tom Morris