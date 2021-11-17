Two new appointments strengthen Knight Frank’s South West commercial office

Global property consultancy Knight Frank has expanded its regional team with the appointment of Jemima Young on the graduate programme and Claire Stretton as a senior surveyor in the residential development valuation team.

Claire, pictured right, joins with 15 years' experience in real estate, having worked at South West property agents Alder King and, most recently, as an associate director at Bristol-based Macarthur Wilson, the region’s largest independent retail consultancy.

In these roles she specialised in advising on both larger and smaller scale development and investment assets.

At Knight Frank Claire will focus on residential valuations across the South West, South Coast and South Wales, advising major banking, developer and public sector clients.

Her role will involve advising on a wide range of private rented sector property (PRS) assets and development sites.

Claire said: “Having spent 15 years working in real estate, I am looking forward to utilising and developing my knowledge of the market at Knight Frank, working alongside an industry-leading team.”

Jemima, pictured right, arrives as a graduate surveyor having gained a BSc (Hons) in Real Estate from the Royal Agricultural University in Cirencester, with modules including property market analysis, commercial property management and valuation.

Jemima said: “I am thrilled to join Knight Frank’s Bristol office as part of the graduate programme.

“The opportunity to start my career in property for a global brand within its market-leading Bristol office is hugely exciting.

“I am looking forward to furthering my knowledge of the commercial real estate industry, specifically within the South West market.”

Knight Frank partner and Bristol office head Steve Oades added: “As our Bristol office expands, we are excited to welcome Jemima and Claire to the team.

“Claire brings with her a wealth of experience in the industry and Jemima’s degree and work experience makes her a great addition to our graduate programme.

“Both their skills and experience make them well placed to succeed in their roles and we look forward to welcoming them to the team.”

Headquartered in London, Knight Frank employs more than 20,000 people in 488 offices across 57 countries.

It advises clients ranging from individual owners and buyers to major developers, investors and corporate tenants.