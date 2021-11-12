Trio of new joiners for accountancy firm Purple Lime as it marks five years in business

Wiltshire paperless cloud accountancy firm Purple Lime is celebrating its fifth birthday by taking on three new team members.

The Corsham-based firm has made the appointments following a year of growth, including client wins.

Hannah Morris and Hayley Turp have joined in assistant management accountant roles while David Pritchard has arrived as a senior manager, bringing with him more than 12-years’ experience.

David has worked with a wide range of companies throughout his career, from new sole traders and limited company start-ups to mature and established medium sized corporates.

Purple Lime said as an ACA qualified accountant with a degree in mathematics and philosophy, David was perfectly placed to support its growing portfolio of clients.

To add to a successful year, the consultancy also achieved Xero Gold Champ Partner Status, demonstrating its commitment to certifying their team on Xero and growing their practice.

As well as working closely with local businesses to provide finance health checks, the team has also supported a number of major transactions, including the acquisition of a major Oxford-based automotive business and the initial public offering and listing on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market of a global data services firm.

In May it worked with the shareholders of market-disrupting specialist software firm Terrafirma on its acquisition by an international sector leader.

The team has also been doing its bit for the environment by supporting the Protect Earth charity and joining the SME Climate Hub.

Purple Lime director Oli Thomas said: “As we mark our fifth year in business, we are extremely proud of how far we have come.

“The team have achieved great things over the past year, from advising on major deals to securing new business.

“The past 18-months have been incredibly challenging for business, and the pandemic has put immense pressure on many sectors.

“We feel incredibly fortunate to have such a fantastic team, who have all worked incredibly hard to exceed client expectations and grow the business. Our success over the past five years is a testament to their dedication.”

Purple Lime, which was set up in 2016 by Angela Ashworth and Oli Thomas, also uses the latest, cloud-based accounting technology to give customers easy access to accurate, in-depth reports and use that information to provide strategic advice to keep businesses on the path to success.

Over the past five years it has grown to a team of 12. Sam Thomas joined the firm last year following Angela’s retirement.