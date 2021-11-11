Rare sale of Wiltshire specialist dementia care homes handled by Royds Withy King team

Regional law firm Royds Withy King, which has an office in Swindon, has advised on the sale of two specialist dementia care homes by long-standing client, the Wiltshire care provider Equality Care.

Family-owned Equality Care, which is based in Trowbridge, sold the homes to Buckinghamshire-based Care Concern Group, which runs more than 50 homes for the elderly across the UK.

The two homes sold by Equality Care are both in Longbridge Deverill, near Warminster.

Longbridge Deverill House is a residential home registered for 20 residents while Longbridge Deverill Nursing Home, pictured, is a residential and nursing home registered for 60 residents and includes a specialist unit for individuals with dementia and mental health needs.

The sale follows the disposal in January of Equality Care's two other care homes – The Old Vicarage and Staverton House in Trowbridge – to Cheltenham-based care home operator Fidelia Care.

Equality Care director Lucy Wilcox said: “It is never an easy decision to sell a home, but for over 25 years we have provided the very best homes for our residents and now it is time for us to retire.”

She said Care Concern Group was a “fantastic business sharing the same values as us in building wonderful homes for our residents”.

The team at Bath-headquartered Royds Withy King was led by corporate partner Hazel Phillips, who specialises in the sale and acquisition of care home businesses, supported by corporate associate Yasmin Qasim and real estate specialist Dan Pinheiro.

Hazel, pictured, said: “We are delighted to act on behalf of Equality Care in the sale of these two highly respected homes.”