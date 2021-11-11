International Trade Week to show Swindon firms how exporting can boost their business

Swindon firms thinking of exporting or taking their international expansion to the next level can sign up to a week of special events hosted by experts.

The Department for International Trade (DIT) will stage the first International Trade Week next week, with events – most of them virtual – including business and sector-led activities, with workshops and events hosted by expert trade advisors and suitable for businesses of all sizes and sectors.

Businesses that have not exported before are being encouraged to get involved to develop the skills to successfully take their business offering to new markets.

Businesses that export tend to be more productive and pay their staff more.

However, at present just one in 10 British businesses sell overseas. The DIT is keen to boost this figure through a broad package of tailored support.

Sessions particularly relevant to Swindon firms during the week will include:

Agri-tech sales opportunities in Vietnam: November 15

The Export Shed: What is the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and what does it mean for UK companies? November 16

How to sell consumer, fashion, lifestyle, and luxury goods to China: November 17

Understanding the Agri-tech market in Latin America and the Caribbean: November 18

New trade opportunities in AsiaPac for UK companies due to the CPTPP free trade agreement: November 18

The Retail Lab – Uncovering the consumer goods and food and drink retail scene in Australia and New Zealand: November 19

Businesses will also be able to hear from ‘export champions’ from their region. Successful exporters, these experts volunteer their time to encourage and inspire other businesses to grow through international trade while also providing peer-to-peer support.

Matt Dyson, co-founder and CEO of Portishead-based Rockit – which produces portable sleep aids for children – is a South West export champion.

Matt, pictured above, said: “For small and medium-sized businesses that have not exported before, the thought of it can be really daunting.

“It is reassuring to know that there is loads of help and support out there, with International Trade Week being a great place to start.

“We started exporting our sleep products from day one with no previous experience. With support from initiatives like this, exports now make up over 60% of our sales.”

DIT South West head of trade Paul Shand, pictured, added: “We want to equip more businesses with the tools and skills to be successful exporters as we know international trade can increase a company’s likelihood of surviving long term.

“I’m delighted that the first International Trade Week has been announced. This week of events is a great opportunity for businesses to learn how to approach new markets with the best chance of success.”

For further information on DIT’s exporting support and international opportunities, visit www.great.gov.uk

Companies from Swindon and the wider South West can find out about their export options and contact a DIT international trade advisers by visiting https://www.businesswest.co.uk/department-international-trade-south-west