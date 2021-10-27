AUTUMN BUDGET 2021: Key points . . .

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has delivered his Autumn Budget and Spending Review.

The main points are:

Chancellor began speaking at 12:34pm

Employment is up and wages are rising, he said.

Budget prepares for a new economy post-Covid, he said. “An economy fit for a new age of optimism.”

Higher inflation was a global problem, said the Chancellor, with the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) saying it will hit 4% over the next year.

Chancellor said the OBR believes the economy will be back at pre-pandemic level at the turn of the year, earlier than it thought in March. Growth is now forecast to be 6.5% this year, followed by 6% next year.

Health spending will increase by £44bn to more than £177bn.

Investment in housing will total nearly £24bn.

A levy on housing developers with profits of more than £25m, worth 4%, will help fund a £5bn fund to remove unsafe cladding.

Museums and cultural attractions to receive £800m and the tax relief for museums and galleries, due to end in March next year, will be extended for another two years.

R&D incentives will be expanded to cover cloud computing and data.

Innovate UK’s budget will be increased to £1bn.

British Business Bank’s regional fund increased to £1.6bn.

Change in visa requirement and a new scale-up visa to attract top international talent.

Chancellor says: “We are making this country a science and technology superpower.”

Extra £2.2bn for courts and rehabilitation services.

9m passengers will see a cut in air duty as it is reduced on flights between UK domestic airports.

Business rates to be made fairer and new business rate improvement relief introduced.

50% discount on business rates for retail, leisure and hospitality businesses.

Reform of alcohol duty rates based on strength of drink and a small producer relief expanded to include small cider makers. Sparkling wines will pay same rate as still wine of same strength.

Cut in duty to draught beer and cider – a long-term investment in British pubs and equivalent to a cut of 3p a pint.

Planned rise in fuel duty cancelled.

The Chancellor sat down at 1:43pm.