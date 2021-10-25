Promotion for head of LCP’s South West office as it continues to grow in the region

National commercial property and investment company LCP has promoted Adam Martin, associate director in its South West, to director.

Adam, pictured, joined LCP in 2019 and has more than 13 years’ experience in commercial property.

He will remain head of the office in Bristol - which opened in 2019 – with responsibility for the asset management of LCP’s industrial and retail holdings in the region and the oversight of the company’s national headlease portfolio.

LCP managing director James Buchanan said: “Adam has played a key role in the development of our operations in the region.

“We are pleased to appoint him as director at a pivotal time in our company’s growth and look forward to him continuing to make a vital contribution to LCP’s success.”

Before joining LCP, Adam was head of South West lease advisory in Knight Frank’s Bristol office. He started his career with JLL (then King Sturge) in Bristol.

Established in 1987, privately-owned LCP handles property management in key locations throughout the UK, Germany & Poland.

Its head office is in Kingswinford in the West Midlands and, as well as Bristol, it has bases in London, Glasgow and Dorking, Surrey.

It is one of the UK’s largest private owners and managers of retail, leisure, industrial, office and residential property.