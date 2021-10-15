Appointments strengthen senior management teams at Thrings as it continues to invest in its people

Swindon-headquartered regional law firm Thrings has continued to develop its staff by appointing two new partners, three senior associates and seven associates in its annual promotions round.

The new partners are Emily Prout, a dispute resolution specialist and head of the firm’s contentious probate team, who is based in Swindon, and succession and tax expert Penny Munro, who is based in the firm’s Bath office and leads its probate team, pictured.

The appointments coincide with the promotion to senior associate of two members of its private property team – Anna Christie and Lauren Stanley, who both work in Bath – and Bristol-based planning specialist Fred Quartermain.

The seven new associates include Georgia Slater (real estate), Elizabeth King (corporate), Joseph Watkins (corporate/banking and finance) and Richie Rees (agriculture litigation) – who are all based in Bristol – along with Romsey office-based Josephine Taylor (non-contentious agriculture) and Rukshana Khanom (succession and tax), and Joanna Barr (commercial dispute resolution), who works from Thrings’ Swindon office.

The promotions follow last month’s appointment of legal director Alistair Wallworth, who specialises in real estate, development, investment and property portfolio management.

The promotions represent a continued commitment to growth by Thrings – which also has an office in London – and coincide with the firm’s recognition in the latest Legal 500, the widely respected directory of UK law firms and solicitors.

The guide – which reviews the strengths of lawyers and gives recommendations based on feedback from their clients and peers – acknowledged Thrings’ expertise in a number of practice areas ranging from banking and finance and commercial property to intellectual property and IT and telecoms.

Thrings managing partner Simon Holdsworth, pictured, said: “Enabling growth and success is a key part of who we are as a firm and a key manifestation of that purpose is about nurturing and retaining the talent we already have.

“It is therefore extremely gratifying to see those who are committed to Thrings progress their careers.

“I would like to congratulate the new partners, senior associates, associates and Alistair on their appointments, as well as those teams and individuals who have been recognised by Legal 500. Each of them has an important role to play in ensuring clients continue to receive high-quality legal expertise which allows them to achieve their strategic objectives.”

Thrings’ partner-led teams of specialist lawyers provide legal and strategic advice to entrepreneurs, start-ups, small and medium-sized enterprises, corporates and multinationals in a range of industry sectors spanning agriculture and the rural economy, banking and financial services, retail, and technology.

The firm has also built up strong private client and succession and tax teams with a commercial background, meaning the complex needs of business clients as well as individuals continue to be well provided for.