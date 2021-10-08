Former Grant Thornton graduate entrant promoted to partner to lead its regional private wealth team

Accountancy and advisory firm Grant Thornton has promoted private tax director Richard Marsh to partner. He will now lead the firm’s South region private wealth team.

Richard, pictured, is the first head of the team, which brings together specialists from Bristol, Cardiff, Oxford, Reading and Southampton.

He is also responsible for supporting ultra-high net worth families in all areas of tax affecting them and their businesses.

Since joining 15 years ago as a graduate, Richard, who is based in Grant Thornton’s Bristol office, has developed his expertise by working on scores of corporate finance transactions, including a number in excess of £100m.

In 2018, Richard appeared in Accountancy Age’s 35 Under 35 list, which spotlights the young talent in the profession who have made significant contributions in their careers to date.

Richard said of his promotion: “It’s a significant milestone in my career and I’m excited about how we can build on the success we’ve already achieved in the South, bringing our collective tax expertise to bear on a myriad of transactions.

“Grant Thornton has a fast-paced, empowered culture, which I find extremely rewarding. The firm is flexible, listens, and is open to positive change, so if you can see an opportunity to do something in a smarter way the organisation will back you.

“My plans are to grow our already outstanding team and contribute to the continued success of the firm on a national level. The transaction market is really buoyant with private companies driving a lot of the activity.”

Grant Thornton Bristol and South West partner and practice leader Jonathan Riley added: “We’re delighted to see Richard progress to the partnership, which reflects our confidence in him and the professional excellence he brings to clients. He is a great example to the next generation of talent.”

Richard’s promotion coincides with a record number of new starters at Grant Thornton’s Bristol and Cardiff office, with two school leavers and 19 graduates joining the team, pictured above, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to developing the next generation of talent.