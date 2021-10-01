Green light for £62m sale of emergency services IT firm to NEC

Outsourcing group Capita is to sell its Secure Solutions and Services business to international IT group NEC in a deal expected to be worth around £62m.

Chippenham-headquartered Secure Solutions and Services (SSS) supplies IT to the police, criminal justice, emergency services and critical responder sectors across the world.

These range from control room and contact centres to records and digital evidence management.

The firm employs more than 120 people at its base on Chippenham’s Methuen Park.

Last year SSS reported pre-tax profits of £10m on revenues of £72m, including a radio managed service contract due to terminate at the end of next year.

Subject to consents and approvals, the deal is intended to complete around the end of this year.

SSS will become part of NEC Software Solutions UK, which provides innovative software and services to UK police forces as well as law enforcement organisations across the world, including for use in forensics, traffic enforcement and biometrics.

NEC said the two firms’ complementary offerings would allow joined-up delivery and connected technology, so driving opportunities for more effective processes and operations for customers.

NEC Software Solutions UK chief executive officer Tina Whitley said: “Emergency services face extreme challenges and pressures when deploying resources.

“Our goal has always been to provide emergency services with innovative tools to be able to better protect the communities they serve. By bringing our two teams together, we create an enhanced platform to ensure we continue to do this as we innovate and grow.”

Earlier this year Capita announced plans to sell a number of non-core businesses, with the proceeds used to strengthen its balance sheet.

Capita chief executive officer Jon Lewis said: “The disposal is another step towards a more focused and sustainable business for the long term.

“At the same time, our SSS colleagues and clients will join an established industry organisation with plans to take the business onto the next stage of its development.”