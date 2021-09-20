New PwC risk leader will help region’s firms emerge stronger from the pandemic

Global accountancy group PwC has appointed partner Richard Cleary to the role of risk leader for its West & Wales region.

Richard, pictured, has more than 20 years’ major transformation programme experience across numerous sectors, including retail, utilities and defence, and is PwC’s commercial markets leader nationally for technology and data.

His focus in recent years has been on providing board-level assurance over some of the most complex programmes PwC is delivering across the UK.

Richard formerly looked after risk assurance for the region. PwC has 90 people working in risk based in its Bristol and Cardiff offices.

Richard said having experience of the market on both sides of the River Severn, he was proud to call the region his home.

“The last few years, in particular, have shown how organisations must be resilient to succeed in an unpredictable environment.

“In this role, I’m looking forward to helping businesses in our region understand how evolving risks might affect them and their industry, equipping them to respond quickly and emerge stronger.”

PwC West & Wales regional market leader John-Paul Barker added: “Richard knows the region and he knows the market here, so it’s fantastic that he will be able to continue to build our profile as the people to turn to for Risk needs.

“His experience and expertise will ensure that businesses in the South West and Wales will be getting an unrivalled service from PwC as we help build their resilience, enabling them to create trust, unlock value, embrace new technologies and stay protected when things get tough.”