Wincanton secures extension to long-running supply chain agreement with BAE Systems

Defence giant BAE Systems has extended its framework agreement with Wincanton, Britain’s largest third-party logistics business, for a further five years.

Chippenham-based Wincanton has worked with BAE Systems for 23 years, providing supply chain services across its air sector and UK shipbuilding operations.

Wincanton will continue to provide transport, warehousing, materials management, packing and inspection services to BAE Systems, underpinned by continuous operational improvement and efficiencies.

It will also continue to integrate its track and trace portal for material movements with BAE Systems’ purchasing systems, improving supply chain visibility and support it to achieve its target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 through increased alignment of operations and services.

Wincanton managing director for public and industrial sectors Carl Meewezen said: “This is a major contract extension for Wincanton, and we are looking forward to growing our long-standing relationship.

“Our supply chain solutions enable BAE Systems to deliver essential capabilities for the Ministry of Defence and the UK government and we will continue to collaborate closely with the customer in this important sector.”

BAE Systems director for shared services and indirect procurement services John Champion added: “We are pleased to continue our relationship with Wincanton and jointly take steps to ensure that we are looking holistically across our operations.

“This a great piece of collaboration between our two companies to align existing services under a single agreement, creating a foundation for delivering continuous improvement and efficiencies to the benefit of both parties.”

Wincanton employs around 19,600 workers, including 5,500 drivers, providing supply chain services to brands ranging from Britvic to Screwfix and across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

It operates from more than 200 sites across the UK totalling 14m sq ft of space and uses 3,500 vehicles.