RSM looks to grow its own talent by doubling its summer trainee intake

National accountancy firm RSM is to almost double its annual summer trainee intake this year as it looks to fulfil a key ambition to grow from within its own ranks.

The firm, which supplies audit, tax and consulting services to mid-tier businesses, is recruiting 27 trainees this month for its offices in Swindon and Bristol – up from the 14 university graduates and school-leavers it took on last summer.

Nationally the firm, which has 33 UK offices, will double its number of new trainees to almost 500. As part of this year’s trainee recruitment drive, RSM will also aim to double its 2019 figure for its intake of school leavers.

This year it aims to recruit 86, up from 66 last year and 42 the previous year. RSM said this demonstrated its focus on attracting young people who chose to make the jump into the world of professional services as an alternative to going to university.

RSM also said its recruitment policy ran counter to the national trend as university leavers compete for 24% fewer roles this year compared to last, after the graduate job market was impacted by the pandemic.

The drive to recruit increased numbers of trainees remains a critical part of RSM’s continued bid to strengthen the wider growth of the firm from within its own existing ranks, the firm said, as it aims to become a first-choice employer of highly skilled people and as a leading adviser to middle market firms globally.

RSM offers its trainees a range of career opportunities from technical development and overseas secondments to participation in key corporate and social responsibility activity, including taking on the Duke of Edinburgh Gold award.

RSM South West office managing partner Kate Reid, pictured, said: “With youth unemployment sitting at 14% there’s no escaping the fact that career prospects for graduates and school leavers have greatly diminished as a consequence of the events of the past year.

“Whilst our experiences of the pandemic have presented many challenges, our resilience as a firm, and what has been a strong year for us financially, has allowed us to take some bold steps and a long-term approach.

“We want to invest in and grow our very own talent now, and a key part of that plan is to apply it at career-entry level. That is to the benefit of talented young prospective employees looking to take their first step on the career ladder, but who are doing it in an extremely competitive market.”

RSM people partner Victoria Kirkhope added: “We’re delighted to be expanding our trainee recruitment programme and look forward to welcoming our new intake. In the meantime, we continue to recruit for the remaining vacancies.

“Our new young talent will gain a professional qualification and the technical and personal skills that they need to develop their careers and reach their full potential with RSM.

“They will be supported by a modern apprenticeship scheme and an internal training programme that is designed to support development from entry through to partnership.”

RSM employs 3,650 partners and staff across its UK offices. The firm is a member of RSM International, the sixth largest network of audit, tax and consulting firms globally which spans more than 120 countries, 820 offices and 48,000 people, with a fee income of $6.3bn.