CBRE bolsters its South West planning and development team with new appointment

The regional planning and development team at global real estate advisor CBRE has been strengthened with the appointment of Isabel Keppel as associate director.

Isabel, pictured, has more than 11 years’ experience in planning. She began her career at engineering consultancy Arup in Bristol before moving to London to work for AECOM and then CBRE in 2014.

Having relocated back to Bristol, she will now lead CBRE’s South West planning offer.

Isabel has experience across all sectors, project scales and stages in the planning process and has a particular interest in urban regeneration, residential, mixed-use, education and student housing projects.

She said: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining CBRE’s Bristol office and to have relocated back to this amazing city which presents many fantastic opportunities for planning and development.

“Building on my time with CBRE’s London planning team and previous experience in the South West, I’m excited to work with the wider Bristol office and planning team to grow our planning offer in the region.”

CBRE South West managing director Tom Morris added: “Isabel’s enthusiasm and experience will make her a valuable addition to the team as we continue to respond to demand for our services in the South West.

“I look forward to working with Isabel and expanding our planning team in the region.”

CBRE employs more than 75,000 in around 450 offices worldwide, including eight in the UK. It offers a broad range of integrated services spanning facilities, transaction and project management to property management and sales.