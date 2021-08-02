Partner and associate partner promotions strengthen EY’s South West office

Global accountancy group EY has made a series of senior appointments in its regional office, including a partner and three associate partners, as it continues to invest in the South West and Wales.

Robin Enstone has been promoted to equity partner while there are also promotions to associate partner for Elsa Littlewood, Ed Bujok-Stone and David Potter.



EY said the promotions reflected increased an investment in its sectors, service lines and regions – including in areas such as financial services, energy and sustainability and technology – to better support clients at a time of unprecedented change and challenge in the UK and worldwide.

Robin Enstone, pictured, is now an audit partner, in the financial services sector. Since joining EY as a graduate in 2005, he has gained a wealth of experience across financial services and currently oversees a number of large and complex audits in both insurance and banking. He will continue to focus on the delivery of audit engagements across the market.

Elsa Littlewood, who joined EY in 2017, is regional head of EY private client tax and a highly experienced and respected advisor, working predominantly with individuals across privately-owned and operated businesses.

In her new role, she will continue to build on EY’s strength in the private client and private business sector in the region, with a focus on tax-related advice and support, including in specialist areas such as rural business, and internationally mobile individuals and business owners.

She will also continue to drive EY’s inspirational Entrepreneur Of The Year programme across the South West and Wales.

Ed Bujok-Stone, who is now associate partner in life actuarial in the financial services team, has been at EY since 2010. He is head of financial services consulting in the region, as well as chief innovation officer in EY’s EMEIA insurance risk and actuarial services team.

As a qualified actuary, Ed has strong experience in modelling and systems, insurance investments and retirement solutions.

David Potter joined EY 21 years ago and has been promoted to associate partner in people advisory services (PAS). He is advanced manufacturing and mobility markets lead for PAS working alongside clients to help them tackle the challenges and opportunities arising from the people impacts of decarbonisation, automation and globalisation.

He also leads a specialist team in the South West and Wales and has particular experience in working with clients in manufacturing, retail, energy and the public sector.

EY Bristol office managing partner Karen Kirkwood, pictured, said: “These latest senior promotions will help to further strengthen our presence across the South West and Wales, and the range of services we are able to provide to clients.

“The promotions reflect a further investment in our people and our business as we build sustainable long-term growth and support our clients as they rebuild post-pandemic.”

South West and Wales head of financial services Andy Blackmore added: “We have a wealth of financial services experience and talent in the region. Robin’s promotion reflects our commitment to this market and our growing audit portfolio.

“His experience will be crucial in helping us navigate the audit reform that is expected over the next few years. Ed’s promotion recognises the importance of innovation in the financial services sector across the UK.

“His experience and knowledge in supporting clients in developing tech-based and digital solutions, replacing existing systems, is widely respected across the region and beyond.”

Across the UK, EY has strengthened its partnership with 103 new equity partners, taking the total to 781. The promotions include 65 new partners – the firm’s largest intake of home-grown talent in the past 10 years – along with 38 external hires.