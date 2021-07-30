Aer Lingus’s Dublin flights to take off again as Bristol Airport inches back from impact of pandemic

Flights operated by Irish airline Aer Lingus from Bristol Airport to Dublin restart this weekend, opening up Ireland again to fully vaccinated British citizens and paving the way for convenient transatlantic services when unfettered travel to the US returns.

Ireland is the first country in Europe to allow people from the UK to visit quarantine and test-free.

Following the reopening of its doors for travel earlier this month, fully vaccinated British citizens can visit without the need for any Covid-19 tests into or out of the country. There will also be no requirement for them to self-isolate.

The move follows Bristol Airport last weekend taking its biggest step so far towards recovering from the pandemic when its largest airline easyJet carried around 10,000 passengers on more than 80 flights to European holiday destinations.

Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus will resume flights between Bristol and Dublin on Sunday with the route operating five days a week – on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

The service was previously operated by Stobart Air under a franchise agreement with the Aer Lingus’s Regional brand.

However, following Stobart Air entering liquidation last month, it will now be operated by Aer Lingus itself.

Irish budget airline Ryanair also flies between Bristol Airport and Dublin on a daily basis.

The timings of the Aer Lingus flights open up the opportunity for onward travel via Aer Lingus’ North American long haul connections to Boston, Chicago, New York (JFK) and Washington.

These services have the added benefit for passengers from Bristol being able to pre-clear US Immigration and Customs in Dublin before their transatlantic flight. This means they arrive in America as domestic customers.

Aer Lingus chief operations officer Peter O’Neill said: “We are delighted to recommence flights from Bristol and welcome back our British customers on board now that travel restrictions have been relaxed, reconnecting friends and families that have been kept apart for too long.

“We are looking forward to serving our customers once again and providing them with a warm Aer Lingus welcome from airports across the UK.

“We are delighted to once again be able to do what we do best for more customers – deliver safe international travel.’’

Bristol Airport chief executive officer Dave Lees added: “We are delighted Aer Lingus is resuming services between Dublin and Bristol. We have a long and established relationship with Aer Lingus since the first flight from Baldonnel, Dublin to Bristol Airport on May 27, 1936.

“The scheduled service will operate using an Airbus A320 aircraft, seating 174 customers which is a long way from the aircraft on the original flight back in 1936 which carried just five passengers on a six-seater De Havilland 84 Dragon.

“Aircraft design has advanced, and this is a real demonstration of how far aircraft design and technology has moved forward and will continue to do so in the future. We look forward to working with Aer Lingus on future opportunities.”

On arrival in Ireland, all British visitors will need to show proof of full vaccination, such as their NHS App Covid Pass, a vaccination status letter or their NHS vaccine paper card.

Passengers without proof of vaccination will need to show evidence of a negative PCR test within 72 hours before arriving and quarantine for 14 days, or a minimum of five if they prove negative with a second PCR test, provided by the Health Service Executive in Ireland on day five.

Children under 12 travelling with vaccinated parents/guardians will not need to take a PCR test prior to travelling to Ireland.

However, children aged 12 to 17 who are not fully vaccinated, will need to show a negative PCR test result on arrival in Ireland, even when travelling with fully vaccinated parents/guardians.