New joiners give Cushman & Wakefield’s regional hub another double boost

International commercial property agency Cushman & Wakefield has made a second double appointment to its regional hub in as many months.

Louise Claxton has been taken on as a surveyor in the valuation & advisory team while Lauren Harrison has joined the firm’s graduate scheme.

Louise previously worked at Carter Jonas in Bristol, where she qualified as a surveyor last autumn.

She will now work alongside partner Andrew Hughes, associate Rhys Griffiths and senior surveyor Andrew Murdoch in the in the valuation team covering the South West and South Wales.

Lauren graduated in 2019 from the University of Bristol in International Business Management and then completed a master’s in real estate at Oxford Brookes University. She is currently on a rotation in the office’s industrial agency team.

Cushman & Wakefield South West hub managing partner Tim Davis said he was delighted to welcome Louise and Lauren to the team.

“Louise’s experience in a range of sectors as well as Lauren’s fresh talent will be a great asset to the team and our clients as we continue to grow,” he said.

The appointments come a month after those of partner Steve Lane and associate Alfie Passingham to the Bristol office agency team, demonstrating, said Mr Davis, the firm’s commitment to having the best people in the industry to advise its clients across the region and further afield.

Cushman & Wakefield is one of the world’s largest real estate businesses with 48,000 staff in 400 offices across 70 countries. It employs around 40 staff at its regional hub in Bristol office.

Pictured: Lauren Harrison, left, and Louise Claxton