New flights take off from Bristol Airport ahead of quarantine-free travel for amber list passengers

Bristol Airport and two of its main airlines have welcomed the ending of quarantine restrictions for passengers returning from amber list countries on July 19.

The decision by the government means the airport – the UK’s ninth busiest – can start to plan a return to near normal services later this summer.

It also comes shortly after Jet2, the UK’s third largest airline, officially launched its delayed flights and holidays programme from Bristol by flying full aircraft to Majorca and Menorca last Friday, pictured.

The airport has become Jet2’s 10th UK base with 40 sun, city and ski destinations planned, creating more than 200 jobs. The bosses of Jet2 and easyJet, the airport’s largest operator, joined its CEO Dave Lees in welcoming the government’s decision to remove the need to quarantine for fully vaccinated customers returning from amber list countries from July 19.

He said: “This is a positive step forward in opening up international travel providing much needed reassurance to customers including those with children when making their travel arrangements.

“We look forward to further steps being taken by government in the coming weeks as we expect more countries to be added to the green list as well as the urgent need to simplify the checking of travel documents making it less stressful for customers to visit family and friends, arrange a foreign business or taking a well-deserved leisure trip.”

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren added: “We have always said that vaccination is the key to unlocking travel and now millions will finally be able to reunite with family and loved ones abroad or take that long-awaited trip this summer.

“But with unnecessary testing staying in place, more needs to be done.”

Jet2 CEO Steve Heapy described it as the news that UK holidaymakers had been looking forward to as it finally signalled a meaningful restart to international travel.

“Instead of a handful of destinations to choose from, this news means our customers can plan and look forward to flights and holidays across 40 green and amber list destinations this summer,” he said.

“We will be restarting flights and holidays to all amber list destinations from July 19 onwards and we are ready for the wave of demand that this long-awaited and very welcome news will bring.

“We know how much customers want to jet off on our flights and ATOL-protected package holidays, and we are ready to fly them away.”

Meanwhile easyJet launched the first flights on two new domestic summer routes to Aberdeen and Jersey from Bristol on Friday.

The inaugural Aberdeen flight took off in the evening and the service will operate up to four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The Jersey service took off for the first time at 7am on Saturday and will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.