EasyJet to introduce new routes from Bristol Airport as trend for staycations takes off

Low-cost airline easyJet is to launch two new domestic flights from Bristol Airport next month as more holidaymakers opt for staycations this summer to avoid quarantining when they return home.

The airline, the airport’s largest operator, is to begin flights to Aberdeen on July 9 and Jersey the following day.

Both will put it in competition with Scottish carrier Loganair, which took over the Aberdeen service from failed airline bmi, and which serves Jersey from Bristol under a partnership with Channel Islands airline Blue Islands.

EasyJet’s Jersey flights will operate three times a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays – with fares starting at £14.99.

Its flights to Aberdeen will operate four times a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays – with fares starting from £24.99.

Jersey falls within the UK’s Common Travel Area, along with the rest of the Channel Islands, Ireland and the Isle of Man, so UK residents holidaying there do not need to quarantine.

EasyJetUK country manager Ali Gayward, pictured, said: “We know our customers can’t wait to be reunited with friends and family or have more opportunity to explore the UK so these news routes from Bristol should prove popular and will further strengthen our domestic network providing customers with even more choice.”

Bristol Airport CEO Dave Lees added: “We’re delighted that easyJet is continuing to grow its schedule from Bristol Airport.

“EasyJet’s continued expansion of its Bristol base is a real vote of confidence in the region, and ensures that customers living in the South West will enjoy even more choice when it comes to the routes available from their local airport.

“Providing our region with more opportunities to connect with their friends, family and loved one’s as well as for business, tourism and education has never been important. Customers can also be reassured that the health, safety and security measures in place in aviation remains our key priority to support opportunities to return to travelling and connecting with each other again.”

EasyJet flies to more than 70 destinations from Bristol – more than half the airport’s total – using its 17 aircraft based there. It announced a raft of new European destinations from the airport earlier this year, including the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini.

The airline has a ‘Protection Promise’ which means that customers are able to change their flights this summer without a change fee, at any time up to two hours before departure.

European services have started up again from Bristol with arrivals and departures to and from destinations such as Tenerife, Valencia, Dublin and Beziers taking place today.

Meanwhile Jet2, the UK’s third largest airline which last November announced it is to begin flying from Bristol to 33 holiday destinations, welcomed efforts to restart international travel.

CEO Steve Heapy, pictured, said: “The vaccination programme was designed to protect people from Coronavirus so that they can enjoy their freedoms once again. If people have received two doses of the vaccine and are still not allowed to travel overseas to enjoy their holidays, what is the purpose of the vaccination programme?

“The rollout has been a huge success, so it is time for us all to enjoy the benefits of that.

“As well as vaccination rates, the UK government has said that they are making decisions about international travel based on infection rates too. If this data is driving these decisions, then we believe that destinations such as Malta, the Balearic Islands and many islands in Greece should be open to holidaymakers from the UK.

“At present, the UK remains largely grounded and our customers are left to look on with envy while the rest of Europe opens up. We look forward to flying again soon and will continue to work with the UK government to achieve that.”

At easyJet Ms Gayward said the airline continued to urge the UK government to add more countries to the Green list – which can be done safely – to make overseas holidays possible again.

“We continue to have some of the most flexible policies currently in place so customers can book with confidence and change their plans if they need to, making travel as easy as possible this summer,” she added.

Holiday giant TUI has said it will introduce flights to 36 destinations from Bristol Airport next summer, including long-haul favourites Cancun and Florida.