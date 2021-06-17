Key appointment for Sanderson Weatherall as it opens development consultancy in region

National chartered surveying and property consultancy firm Sanderson Weatherall has broadened its offering in the South West with the appointment of development consultancy expert Alastair McLeod.

Alastair has brought with him more than 13 years’ experience having worked as a senior associate director in BNP Paribas’ development teams in Southampton and Bristol before working independently.

Working with landowners and developers through all stages of the development cycle, Alastair is complementing Sanderson Weatherall’s existing valuation, planning, building consultancy and restructuring and recovery teams in its Bristol-based South West office.

He has hit the ground running in his new role and is already working on projects including consented and strategic land disposals in Wiltshire, Gloucestershire and Somerset.

Alastair said: “I felt this was a really exciting opportunity to join an ambitious SME owned and run by property professionals. Sanderson Weatherall is growing as a brand in Bristol and I look forward to being a part of that.”

Head of Sanderson Weatherall’s Bristol office Mark Sheridan added: “Development consultancy has been identified as a key area for growth and with existing teams in other regions it’s great to now have a permanent presence in Bristol.

“Alastair brings experience and a fantastic reputation that will undoubtedly make him a great asset to our growing team.”

Sanderson Weatherall provides a complete range of property, machinery, and business asset services across the retail, residential, offices, industrial, leisure, roadside, healthcare, public sector and third sector.

It employs more than 200 people across its offices in Bristol, Birmingham, Exeter, Leeds, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Teesside and York.

Pictured: Mark Sheridan, head of Sanderson Weatherall’s Bristol office, left, and new development consultancy partner Alastair McLeod