New partner appointment and director promotions strengthen Deloitte in the region

Global accountancy group Deloitte’s South West operation has made eight key promotions, including a new partner, in a move it says underlines its commitment to promote talent from within.

Hamish McFadyen, pictured, is its new consulting partner in Deloitte Digital, where he specialises in the strategy, design, implementation and operation of digital customer experiences.

Hamish, who is based in Deloitte’s Bristol office, leads some of the firm’s largest retail digital transformation engagements as well as leading several of its strategic digital technology alliances.

He joined Deloitte five years ago from Somerset international shoe manufacturer and retailer Clarks, where he was global vice-president of digital IT.

In addition to Hamish’s partner promotion, seven of his South West colleagues have been made up to director – Natalie Wells, Oliver Seal, Jane Darlington, Eddie Bell, Bash Noor, Philippa Hutton and Radhika Mahajan.

Across the South West & Wales practice as a whole, which incorporates both Bristol and Cardiff offices, there were a total of two new partners and nine director promotions.

The number of promotions has increased slightly from last year when Deloitte South West promoted Tom Noble to audit partner and six colleagues to director.

Deloitte South West practice senior partner Martyn Gregory said: “The past year has been challenging for everyone and as a business it has been crucial that we have retained both talent and skills within our region to ensure continuity for both clients and our teams.

“Investing in our people is critical and we are thrilled for Hamish and all of our directors on their promotions. Seeing so many build a successful career in the region is fantastic and it’s important we continue to invest and showcase that regional expertise.”

Across the UK, Deloitte promoted 79 partners this year, of which 24 (30%) were women – taking the firm’s female partners to 282 (25%). Some 11 new partners are from ethnic minority backgrounds, equating 14% of the promotions.

Deloitte UK senior partner and chief executive Richard Houston said: “This past year has undoubtedly emphasised the need for businesses to think and act with agility, adapting at pace to a changing market and shifting client demands.

“These promotions represent a significant achievement for those individuals who have demonstrated an ability to navigate the uncertainty, prioritise the wellbeing of our people, and support our clients through these challenging times.”

Pictured below: Deloitte South West’s latest promotions. Top row, from left: Eddie Bell, Jane Darlington, Philippa Hutton and Hamish McFadyen. Bottom row, Radhika Mahajan, Bash Noor, Oliver Seal and Natalie Wells