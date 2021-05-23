Promotions for pair of SWIG Finance managers as its growth continues

Regional alternative finance lender SWIG Finance has bolstered its senior management team with two promotions.

Nicola Mapp and Clare Lenihan-Thomas will fill the new roles, which have been created to support the business as it continues to grow.

Both have extensive experience in SME lending in mainstream bank and community development financial institution (CDFI) settings.

Nicola, pictured right, who is based in Bristol, has been promoted to senior business manager and will be responsible for leading and supporting SWIG’s team of region-wide business managers.

Clare, pictured left, who is based in Truro, is now SWIG’s credit and business manager – a key role in the loan assessment and approval process.

SWIG Finance managing director John Peters said: “I’m thrilled that Nic and Clare have progressed into these new roles and I am sure they will make a fantastic contribution to our business at senior management level. Their promotions are richly deserved.”

SWIG Finance has grown significantly over recent years to become the region’s leading CDFI. It provides loans from £500 to £25,000 to start-ups in the region and from £10,000 to £250,000 to SMEs that cannot access sufficient support from their bank.