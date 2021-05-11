Promotion to partner for YFM South West investment director a year after joining

Private equity provider YFM has promoted David Wrench to equity partner as it continues to strengthen its investment team.

David, pictured, joined YFM just over a year ago as an investment director with a particular focus on the South West market.

Since becoming part of YFM team, David has helped complete four new investments, including a £3.75m growth capital investment into the London-based global commodity broker Arraco Global Markets, a £7m investment to support the primary buyout of Hampshire loss adjusting and claims management specialist GHG, £4m growth capital investment in the Bournemouth-based film visual effects company Outpost VFX, and a £5m investment to fund the primary buyout of RGE Services, an Essex-based fire and electrical compliance services provider focussed on the South.

YFM partner and head of new investments in the South, Jamie Roberts, said: “It has been an extremely busy year for us, making six new investments and two portfolio acquisitions. Asking David to join the partnership reflects him being a key part of delivering that success.

“David joined YFM at the start of the lockdown but, despite that, he has had a fantastic 13 months and I am delighted he is joining the partnership. The South West has always been an important region for YFM, and I look forward to us continuing to invest in new growth capital and buyout opportunities on patch.”

David, who joined YFM from accountancy firm BDO’s Reading office – where he focused on advising growing businesses in the UK lower mid-market – added: “I have known the YFM team since I started working in corporate finance. It’s been fantastic to be a part of the success of the last 13 months and I am delighted to be joining the partnership.

“YFM has more than lived up to its reputation as a trusted and supportive partner to growing businesses, which has been even more critical given all that has happened over the past year.

“I am looking forward to continuing to grow YFM, and more specifically, our presence in the South West and supporting both local businesses and the advisory community.”

YFM typically invests between £3m and £10m per transaction into businesses with strong growth potential located across the UK regions through its network of offices in London, Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham.