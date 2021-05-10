Senior appointments boost Lloyds’ regional commercial banking operation

Lloyds Bank has bolstered its commercial banking team in the South West with three senior appointments.

Alison Whistance is the new regional director of regional business development, while Carmen Peacock is now co-head of the bank’s Corporate & Institutional Coverage (CIC) division, which supports businesses with revenues of £100m and above.

The pair, along with new relationship director for Bristol, Rob Henderson, will be based at Lloyds’ regional hub at Canons House on Bristol’s Harbourside.

Alison brings more than 15 years’ experience to the team and previously held senior roles at NatWest and alternative lender ThinCats. She will be focused on growing the bank’s support for firms with revenue between £10m and £100m.

Rob has a background in middle-market leveraged finance and, after spending 15 years with HSBC, brings a wealth of experience to support the Lloyds’ portfolio of mid corporate customers as they look to achieve their growth ambitions and navigate through the recovery.

The new appointments come off the back of Lloyds Bank’s continued support for businesses across the South West, with funds of more than £1.5bn advanced in the past year.

Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking regional director David Beaumont said: “The new appointments bring an additional senior resource and experience to our South West team, at a time when the region’s businesses need practical support as they look to overcome the challenges of the pandemic and accelerate their recovery plans.

“Lloyds Bank has a long history of helping ambitious businesses achieve their commercial goals through tailored and relationship-led advice.

“Our team has an expansive level of expertise across a wide range of sectors to meet the needs of businesses right across the South West and we remain by their side as they continue to navigate the road ahead.”

Pictured: Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking regional director David Beaumont, second left, with Alison Whistance, Rob Henderson, mid corporate regional director Anthony Reed and Carmen Peacock