Free digital support for family firms to future proof them for the next generation

Family-owned firms based in Swindon can get free advice and support on using digital technology to improve and streamline their business processes.

The three-month programme, called Evolve Digital, will enable family businesses to identify key areas such as moving into online sales, electronic invoicing or working remotely the where digital technology can benefit them.

It will then give them the skills and confidence to drive change and create competitive advantage that the technology affords.

Evolve Digital, which is being delivered by Business West – the organisation behind the Initiative in Swindon & Wiltshire - is a fully funded national programme designed by Lancaster University Management School.

It offers family businesses the opportunity to identify hotspots in their processes which could be improved by digital technology, in a supportive environment and at zero cost.

Business West said family firms had tended to perform relatively well during the pandemic as consumers and other companies had turned to local, community-minded businesses.

Business West enterprise manager Jane Purdy, who is overseeing the programme, said: “By taking part, companies will help to inform government strategy to shape support for family businesses during these challenging times.

“During the course of the project, companies will learn to prioritise areas where digital technology can transform their business and be given the tools to create a strategy to future proof their business for future generations.

“Successful applicants will be randomly allocated into two groups, one of which will receive facilitated learning with other family businesses, to look at the process in their business and to identify if technology could be introduced and save time.

“The other group will receive access to the same content to go through at their own pace but will not interact with any other businesses.

“It really is an exciting opportunity for family-run businesses and all at no cost to them.”

To find out more and get involved visit: https://www.businesswest.co.uk/digital-support-family-run-businesses

The deadline for applications is next Wednesday, April 28.