Business development specialist joins Royds Withy King to further build its profile

Law firm Royds Withy King, which has an office in Swindon, has appointed Mark Stubberfield as its new director of marketing and business development.

Mark, pictured, joins from international law firm DAC Beachcroft, where he was head of sector business development.

He previously held senior positions with leading global law firms Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and DLA Piper.

His focus at Bath-headquartered Royds Withy King, which employs around 520 people across its offices in Swindon, Bath, Oxford and London, will be to help further strengthen its profile and position in key markets and sectors.

Mark’s appointment comes as the firm invests in new technology to support more innovation around client engagement and service delivery, ensuring continued outstanding service and exceptional value to clients.

Royds Withy King managing partner Graham Street said: “Mark is a brilliant hire for us, as he’s a strategically focused professional with significant experience in the development and execution of initiatives for client retention and acquisition.

“We are delighted to have recruited such a talented marketing and business development leader to our firm.

“His arrival ensures we are in a strong position to build our key market and sector strategy in a way that brings even greater value to our clients.”

Mark added: “I am delighted and excited to have joined Royds Withy King. It’s an ambitious firm with a solid reputation, whose staff are talented and respected.

“I’m looking forward to using my experience to help the business grow further.”