New Good Energy CEO to take up role as green power pioneer enters new growth phase

Good Energy, the Chippenham-based 100% renewable electricity supplier, has appointed former Moneysupermarket.com chief commercial officer Nigel Pocklington as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Juliet Davenport, who launched the business two decades ago.

Juliet announced in February that she wished to step down once a suitable successor had been identified.

Nigel, pictured, is expected to join the Good Energy board and take up the CEO post on May 1.

The group described him as a widely experienced senior executive with a strong commercial, digital and operational track record spanning more than 25 years.

He has strong, relevant and current commercial experience at a senior management level in a variety of global digital businesses, ranging from global e-commerce to financial technology.

Prior to working at Moneysupermarket.com he held a variety of senior roles at US online travel shopping group Expedia, including president of eBookers and chief marketing officer of Hotels.com.

He spent a decade of his early career at publishing group Pearson, including a period leading the digital operations of the Financial Times.

He is also a non-executive director for Kin and Carta, the global digital transformation business, where he chairs its remuneration committee and is a member of its audit and nomination committees.

Juliet, pictured, will continue as Good Energy CEO until May 1. After that she will remain on the group board in a non-executive role and continue as chair of its subsidiary, Bristol-based electric vehicle mapping firm Zap-Map.

She founded Good Energy as a fledgling entrepreneur with a clear purpose to give consumers the power to tackle climate change by choosing renewable power.

It was an early pioneer in small-scale renewables and has since developed more than 50MW of solar and wind assets, established itself as a 100% renewable supply business and moved into the fast-growing electric vehicle services market, spearheaded by its acquisition of Zap-Map.

Juliet said: “Nigel is joining Good Energy at an exciting stage of its development and I am looking forward to working with him in my role as a non-executive director.”

Group chair Will Whitehorn said Nigel had been appointed following an extensive search and a thorough evaluation of high-quality candidates.

“We are confident that Nigel’s digital and transformation experience will help to lead Good Energy in the next stage of the group's development,” he added.

“This experience will help to accelerate innovation and drive growth across all of our businesses specifically in the new markets of energy and mobility as a service, in which we are already positioned strongly.”

Nigel said: “Good Energy is a strong business at the forefront of the transition in the energy market and the UK’s push to net zero. I look forward to leading the business on the next stage of this exciting journey.”