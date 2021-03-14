Wiltshire included in Michelmores’ extended South West property awards

The South West’s top property awards have been widened to include Wiltshire for the first time since they were launched 19 years ago.

Staged by regional law firm Michelmores, the awards celebrate the best projects from the South West real estate and construction sectors during the year.

They have become a fixture of the region business calendar and attract applications from a broad range of innovative schemes across 10 categories.

As well Wiltshire, the contest’s catchment area has also been widened this year to include Gloucestershire, meaning it now covers all seven South West counties.

Submissions are now being invited for all categories – Project of the Year under £5m, Project of the Year over £5m, Education Project, Heritage Project, Leisure & Tourism, Residential Project, 35 units and under, Residential Project, 36 units and over, and Building of the Year.

Making up the 10 categories are Masterplanning for the Future, which was introduced last year, and the John Laurence Special Contribution Award, which is given to an individual or group of particular merit and whose involvement in, and influence over, the industry has been exceptional.

Last year this award went jointly to South West Women in Construction and its chair Glayne Price in recognition of their “tireless and outstanding” work to promote under-represented groups across the sector.

Among last year’s winners was Bath Spa University’s Locksbrook Campus, pictured, which was originally designed in 1976 by renowned British architect Sir Nicholas Grimshaw for US furniture manufacturer Herman Miller. It triumphed in the Heritage Project category.

Emma Honey, head of real estate at Michelmores, which has offices in Bristol, Exeter and London, said: “The past 12 months have brought challenging conditions for the real estate and construction industry, but the sector has gone above and beyond to continue to deliver projects and I am very excited to see that reflected in the entries for our 2021 awards.

“We will shortly be announcing our esteemed panel of judges for 2021, who each bring invaluable expertise and dedicated experience to the judging process.”

The deadline for submission for this year’s awards is Friday, April 16.