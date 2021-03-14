Bristol Airport lands another new route as it gets on runway to recovery

Bristol Airport has received another boost as it prepares to return to near-normal services, with Loganair, the UK’s largest regional airline, launching flights to Teesside International in May.

The Glasgow-based airline is to start the daily service on May 24, with flights on weekdays and Sundays.

It said the link would connect two important business centres whole also serving to bring families and friends closer.

Teesside International Airport, between Darlington and Middlesbrough, has been served in the past from Bristol by Eastern Airways.

The Loganair link will be only the second from Bristol to another English airport – easyJet flies from Bristol to Newcastle, around 50 miles north of Teesside International.

Loganair’s announcement comes two weeks after German airline Lufthansa confirmed it is to go ahead with a twice daily direct Bristol-to-Frankfurt service from June after delaying it from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last November Jet2, the UK’s third largest airline, announced it is to begin flying from Bristol to 33 holiday destinations, starting next month, while rival easyJet – the airport’s largest operator – is adding additional summer sun routes this year and next.

Bristol Airport CEO Dave Lees, pictured, said: “Frequent flights between Bristol and the North of England help foster strong links for business and tourism, which is why Loganair’s new Teesside service is such great news.

“Teesside is a convenient gateway from which to explore the North England, just as Bristol Airport is the ideal starting point for visitors to South West England and South Wales.”

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles added: “We’re sure that the new connection will be warmly welcomed by customers travelling for work reasons and by those – just as soon as they can – travelling to visit friends and family.”

He said Teesside had a bright future and offered opportunities for business links between the South West and North East.

“Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget speech was effusive in his praise of what is being achieved on Teesside, and the awarding of one of the eight English free ports to Teesside and the Treasury’s new economic campus to Darlington emphasises this is one of the UK’s areas of growing importance,” he added.

His views were echoed by Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, who said: “This connection is great news for businesses across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool, as well as local people who are looking for a UK-based city break to a brilliant destination. I’m also looking forward to welcoming visitors from Bristol here and show them all we have to offer.”

Mayor Houchen’s West of England counterpart Tim Bowles said creating better links with other parts of the UK would help strengthen the region’s economy and create jobs as it emerged from the pandemic.

“I’m pleased to see Bristol Airport continuing to expand its offer so that even more people see the opportunities for investment in our region,” he said.

Loganair, which has its main base at Glasgow and hubs at Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Inverness and Newcastle airports, flies to more than 40 destinations. It serves Jersey from Bristol under a partnership with Channel Islands airline Blue Islands.

It will operate a 48-seater Embraer 145 jet, pictured top, on the 70-minute Bristol-Teesside flights. Fares will start from £49.99 one-way including all taxes and charges.