Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

Monday March 8
Finals: Clarkson, Direct Line, Diversified Gas and Oil, Emis Group, Network International Holdings, RHI Magnesita, Shoe Zone
Interims: Abcam, Pci-Pal
Tuesday March 9
Finals: Arix Bioscience, Cairn Energy, Capital & Counties Properties, Capital & Regional, Foresight Solar, Forterra, Gamesys Group, Gresham, Headlam Group, IWG, LSL Property Services, Marshall Motor, Midwich Group, RPS Group, Standard Life Aberdeen, TP ICAP Group, Ultra Electronics, Vaalco Energy
Interims: Abingdon Health, DFS Furniture, Eenergy Group, Orchard Funding Group
Trading announcement: Braemar Shipping Services
Economic announcement: Retail sales
Wednesday March 10
Finals: Aptitude Software Group, Balfour Beatty, Breedon Group, CLS Holdings, FDM Group, Foxtons, Hill & Smith, Ibstock, IP Group, Just Eat Takeaway, Legal & General, Quilter, Tritax Big Box REIT, TT Electronics
Interim: Kin and Carta
Thursday March 11
Finals: Derwent London, Equiniti Group, Eurocell, James Fisher and Son, Gem Diamonds, Gresham House, Helios Towers, Just Group, Marshalls, Morrison (WM), Oakley, Playtech, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Savills, Secure Income REIT, Spirent, TCS Group, WPP
Interim: Volution Group
Q4 result: Arabian Food Industries
Economic announcement: RICS housing market survey
Friday March 12
Economic announcements: Gross domestic product, Index of services, Manufacturing production, Balance of trade, Industrial production