Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

March 7, 2021
Monday March 8

Finals: Clarkson, Direct Line, Diversified Gas and Oil, Emis Group, Network International Holdings, RHI Magnesita, Shoe Zone

Interims: Abcam, Pci-Pal

Tuesday March 9

Finals: Arix Bioscience, Cairn Energy, Capital & Counties Properties, Capital & Regional, Foresight Solar, Forterra, Gamesys Group, Gresham, Headlam Group, IWG, LSL Property Services, Marshall Motor, Midwich Group, RPS Group, Standard Life Aberdeen, TP ICAP Group, Ultra Electronics, Vaalco Energy

Interims: Abingdon Health, DFS Furniture, Eenergy Group, Orchard Funding Group

Trading announcement: Braemar Shipping Services

Economic announcement: Retail sales

Wednesday March 10

Finals: Aptitude Software Group, Balfour Beatty, Breedon Group, CLS Holdings, FDM Group, Foxtons, Hill & Smith, Ibstock, IP Group, Just Eat Takeaway, Legal & General, Quilter, Tritax Big Box REIT, TT Electronics

Interim: Kin and Carta

Thursday March 11

Finals: Derwent London, Equiniti Group, Eurocell, James Fisher and Son, Gem Diamonds, Gresham House, Helios Towers, Just Group, Marshalls, Morrison (WM), Oakley, Playtech, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Savills, Secure Income REIT, Spirent, TCS Group, WPP

Interim: Volution Group 

Q4 result: Arabian Food Industries

Economic announcement: RICS housing market survey

Friday March 12

Economic announcements: Gross domestic product, Index of services, Manufacturing production, Balance of trade, Industrial production

 

 

 

