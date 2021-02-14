EasyJet announces more holiday destinations from Bristol Airport as airlines look ahead to summer

Low-cost airline easyJet is to launch two more flights from Bristol Airport to Greek holiday hotspots from late May despite ongoing political wrangling over whether people should be able to book summer breaks.

The announcement by the airline, the airport’s largest operator, that it is adding the islands of Mykonos and Santorini to its summer schedule follows rival Jet2’s decision last November to begin flights from Bristol this summer.

Around a third of Jet2’s 33 destinations are in Greece and include a number not previously served from Bristol, such as Kalamata and Lesvos, as well as Santorini.

Bristol Airport bosses said easyJet’s announcement reflected confidence in the region ahead of the relaxation of international travel restrictions.

Last October Britain’s biggest tour operator Tui said Greece was the ‘standout’ destination based on bookings from Bristol for this summer.

TUI has said it will introduce flights to 36 destinations from Bristol Airport for summer 2022, including to eight Greek islands.

EasyJet is also to increase capacity on its flights to Corfu and Antalya and Dalaman in Turkey this summer 2021 as operators look to satisfy what they see as pent-up demand for foreign summer breaks.

However, with politicians seemingly unable to agree on whether sunseekers should go ahead and arrange their holidays, the industry is putting in place guarantees to make booking more flexible.

All easyJet flights and holidays are subject to what it describes as its market-leading flexible policies under its Protection Promise, which allows customers to alter their booking if their plans change.

EasyJet UK manager Ali Gayward, pictured, said: “We know that people want to travel as soon as they can and as soon as it is safe to do so and so we want to ensure they have even more destinations to choose from when making a booking for this summer.

“And while we remain optimistic for summer travel, given the successful roll-out of the vaccination programme which will be an important trigger for the government to begin to unwind some restrictions, our Protection Promise means that customers can book with confidence knowing that if they are unable to travel or their plans change so can their flights or holiday.

“And unlike other airlines we will offer customers refunds if they are impacted by a travel ban, even if their flight is not cancelled, which is industry leading.

“And in the meantime, we continue to focus on offering a network of the most attractive destinations and ensuring we will be ready to ramp up our flights so we can take our customers away to see friends and family or on long-awaited holiday breaks when they can safely take to the skies again.”

Bristol Airport, the UK’s ninth busiest, has been hit hard by the pandemic, with international flights heavily restricted last year and now drying up completely as passengers face increasingly tough quarantine procedures.

Airport bosses, while welcoming quarantine and testing measures on overseas arrivals recently introduced by the government, have said they do not expect passenger numbers to recover for at least three years.

Bristol Airport CEO Dave Lees, pictured, said: “We are delighted with easyJet’s announcement for summer 2021. This further increases the choice of destinations and flight options available to passengers in the region choosing to fly from their local airport.

“This shows the confidence in the region and when the time is right and travel restrictions ease, Bristol Airport will be ready to provide the essential air connectivity, which is what our customers are telling us they want.

“We will continue to work with easyJet, enhancing and developing the route network for the future.”

EasyJet’s Bristol to Mykonos service starts on May 28 with Santorini flights taking off three days later.

The airline flies to more than 70 destinations from Bristol – more than half the airport’s total – using its 17 aircraft based there.