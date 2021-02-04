Virtual trade missions to open up new markets for South West ‘tech-for-good’ firms

Nearly 50 technology firms from across the South West are to explore potential business deals in the US, India and Singapore as part of a virtual trade mission promoting the region as a ‘tech-for-good’ hotspot.

The companies have been selected to take part in Tech 4 Good South West, an initiative launched last September designed to stimulate international growth and expansion for the region’s small tech innovators.

The scheme includes a series of virtual masterclasses, commercial meetings and networking events, giving the firms an understanding of the tech landscape, helping them with their export strategies and giving them the chance to participate in virtual sales meetings.

It will culminate in the opportunity to showcase their technology to key players in the US, India and Singapore.

The 47 businesses taking part were chosen by the Department for International Trade (DIT) in partnership with its regional delivery partner Business West.

The free export advice scheme will be delivered by DIT market specialists Ameeta Virk and Sarah Hildersley with the virtual trade missions starting on March 8.

Among those taking part is Jaya Chakrabarti MBE, the founder of Bristol-based firm TISCreport, which provides a digital solution to increase transparency in the supply chain to ensure companies comply with the Modern Slavery Act.

Jaya, pictured left, said: “Our social enterprise has reached a point where we need global connections to scale our impact.

“The Tech4Good trade mission programme has come exactly at the right time. As a working mum, the virtual missions enable me to fulfil the company’s aspirations whilst also being able to look after my family.

“This alone makes it one of the most impactful things I can possibly do to further our social mission.”

The three overseas markets were selected by DIT’s specialists for the breadth of opportunity each can offer and their marked interest in ‘tech for good’ products.

The US has the largest tech market globally, presenting opportunities for companies across all areas including healthcare, environment and social tech solutions, while India was the first country in the world with a corporate social responsibility (CSR) requirement for tech, so creating a welcome environment for tech-for-good companies. Singapore is also a strong advocate of tech for good.

Ameeta, the DIT’s market specialist for the US and India and creator of the programme, pictured right, said: “Having announced the Tech 4 Good initiative in early September, we were overwhelmed with the high level of interest.

“I’ve been truly impressed with the sheer number of South West companies that are leading the way in delivering world-changing solutions.

“I am incredibly proud to have created a programme that will help these businesses move closer to realising their global ambitions.”

The virtual launch of the initiative was attended by international trade minister Graham Stuart, who said: “Using technology to allow fantastic UK solution providers to help people around the world is an inspiring thing to be part of – even as we negotiate trade deals to cut the barriers to trade.

“The Tech 4 Good South West Initiative uses government convening power to allow even small tech companies in the South West to reach global markets in a way which, frankly, before the pandemic, might not have been possible.

“We are determined to use every tool we have to help innovative UK firms grow their international sales, help the end customer and create opportunity and jobs in the South West and elsewhere.”

The UK is the fifth-largest digital tech services exporter in the world with trade in the sector worth £23.3bn in 2019.

For more information on the Tech 4 Good South West initiative, visit https://www.businesswest.co.uk/export/tech-for-good-south-west