Complex injuries specialist joins Novum Law as an associate solicitor

Specialist personal injury law firm Novum Law has strengthened its team with the appointment of associate solicitor Sabeena Pirooz.

Sabeena, pictured, joins the Swindon-headquartered firm following a period of significant growth in demand for its expert medical negligence legal advice and support.

Sabeena qualified as a solicitor in 2011 and has more than 15 years’ personal injury and litigation experience, specialising in complex injuries and high-value medical negligence compensation claims.

She previously worked at Thompsons Solicitors in Bristol as a clinical negligence solicitor.

Sabeena, who is based in Novum’ s Bristol office, has extensive experience dealing with a range of medical negligence claims, including birth injures, spinal injuries, orthopaedic claims, surgical errors, misdiagnosis claims and hospital-acquired infection claims.

She is also very committed to charity and pro bono work and is director of The Sky Project, a Bristol charity actively working to reduce the number of forced marriages in the South West by providing awareness-raising training.

Her important work with The Sky Project won her the Bristol Law Society’s Pro Bono Lawyer of the Year Award in 2016, while last year she was a finalist at the national Next 100 Years Inspirational Women in Law Awards in London

Novum Law associate legal director Mary Smith, who heads the personal injury and medical negligence team in Bristol, said: “I am delighted that Sabeena has joined us to bolster our medical negligence and personal injury offering in Bristol and throughout the South West.

“She has significant experience in all aspects of complex negligence claims. She will help us ensure even more people in Bristol and beyond who’ve been affected by medical negligence can benefit from our specialist legal advice and support. I’m sure she will be an asset to the team as we continue to grow rapidly.”

Sabeena added: “I am extremely proud to be joining Novum Law in Bristol who share my values of always putting the client at the heart of everything they do.

“Novum Law is committed to helping, supporting and guiding individuals who have suffered serious injuries through no fault of their own.

“I’m pleased to be joining Mary Smith and her team to continue this high level of legal expertise.

Novum Law is national law firm specialising in serious personal injury, including severe brain injuries and catastrophic spinal injuries, medical negligence and asbestos-related disease compensation claims.

It is a sister business of Swindon-headquartered M4 corridor law firm Thrings, with which it shares its office in the town.