Export Academy set up to give Swindon firms help selling to overseas markets

Swindon’s small businesses can access help and advice to grow internationally through a new, free, post-Brexit programme.

The Export Academy involves overseas trade experts from the Department for International Trade (DIT) hosting a series of online workshops and events offering advice and support directly to business owners.

The programme has been designed for businesses turning over up to £500,000 that already have international customers, or those who are considering exporting in the future by providing them with the know-how and confidence to sell to customers around the world.

The free course will give companies the opportunity to learn directly from experts in international trade and fellow exporters through webinars, round table discussions and mentoring sessions.

At the end of the course they will get a customised export action plan to help grow their business in international markets.

The programme has been designed for both goods and services businesses, with sessions covering everything from selling online to managing international payments.

DIT head of trade in the South West Paul Shand said: “The Export Academy is perfect for smaller businesses wanting to take their first steps into exporting and for those looking to further grow their export sales.

“By supporting SMEs we hope they will be able to look ahead with confidence and reach their full potential in overseas markets.”

Topics covered at the Export Academy include:

Preparing to do international business: Why export?

Basic export procedures

International market research/selection

Export pricing and distribution

Classification, origin and valuation

Introduction to Incoterms Rules

Export licensing and controls

Getting paid

Businesses can find out more about the Export Academy here

To find out more about export options and to contact one of DIT’s international trade advisers, visit https://www.businesswest.co.uk/department-international-trade-south-west