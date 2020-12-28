Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

Monday December 28
Bank holiday: Nothing listed
Tuesday December 29
Final: The Fulham Shore
AGMs: Altitude Group, China Nonferrous Gold, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Skinbiotherapeutics
EGMs: Ethernity Networks, Flutter Entertainment
Wednesday December 30
AGMs: Corcel, Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas, Eenergy Group, Nu-Oil & Gas, Plexus Holdings, Quiz, Secure Property Development & Investment, Simigon
Economic announcement: Nationwide house price index
Thursday December 31
AGMs: Goldplat, Iconic Labs, KKV Secured Loan Fund, M&C Saatchi, Tetragon Financial Group, Wilmcote Holdings
Friday January 1
Bank holiday: Nothing listed