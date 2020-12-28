Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

December 28, 2020
By

Monday December 28

Bank holiday: Nothing listed

Tuesday December 29

Final: The Fulham Shore

AGMs: Altitude Group, China Nonferrous Gold, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Skinbiotherapeutics

EGMs: Ethernity Networks, Flutter Entertainment

Wednesday December 30

AGMs: Corcel, Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas, Eenergy Group, Nu-Oil & Gas, Plexus Holdings, Quiz, Secure Property Development & Investment, Simigon

Economic announcement: Nationwide house price index

Thursday December 31

AGMs: Goldplat, Iconic Labs, KKV Secured Loan Fund, M&C Saatchi, Tetragon Financial Group, Wilmcote Holdings

Friday January 1

Bank holiday: Nothing listed

 

 

Comments are closed.

ADVERTISE HERE

Reach tens of thousands of senior business people across Swindon & Wiltshire for just £70 a month. Email info@swindon-business.net for more information.