Wincanton cultivates eCommerce business with three-year garden centre group contract

Chippenham-based logistics group Wincanton’s focus on the eCommerce market has landed it another major contract with a multi-channel retailer – the UK’s largest garden centre operator Dobbies.

The Scottish firm, which has 68 stores across the UK, is the latest in a stream of retailers to sign up with Wincanton since it adopted a bigger focus on eFulfilment – using the latest technology to drive delivery efficiencies for retailers.

Wincanton said the three-year contract with Dobbies was latest evidence of its expanding role in the eCommerce marketplace.

Under the contract Wincanton, which has a fleet of 3,500 vehicles, employs 5,500 drivers and operates 14m sq ft of warehouse space across the UK, will provide eFulfilment, store replenishment and final-mile home delivery services to Dobbies.

Wincanton will create a supplier consolidation platform for Dobbies at its shared fulfilment centre in Wigan that will optimise instore availability, reduce costs and improve sustainability.

The Wigan base will also fulfil all Dobbies’ direct-to-customer orders, with large products delivered via Wincanton’s industry-leading, two-person home delivery network.

Wincanton said its services to Dobbies would be strengthened by its W2 digital innovation programme, which includes initiatives in cloud-fulfilment systems and robotics to drive supply chain efficiencies.

Wincanton has benefited this year from the massive growth in online shopping caused by Covid-19 restrictions.

Chief executive officer James Wroath said: “This new partnership demonstrates that we are delivering on our stated growth strategy, particularly in the area of digital and eFulfilment.

“Taking advantage of the shift in consumer purchasing habits to online, this new contract with Dobbies showcases the resilience, breadth and agility of Wincanton’s capabilities.”

Dobbies Garden Centres CEO Graeme Jenkins added: “At Dobbies, we are focused on delivering the best possible customer experience, both in-store and online. Wincanton has a proven track record and we look forward to working in partnership with them.”

In July Wincanton said it was looking to take a bigger share of the online growth in the home, and health and beauty sectors after opening its own dedicated eCommerce facility in Nuneaton.

Wincanton recently signed a three-year contract with furniture retailer Dwell, including for click-and-collect services in its stores and home deliveries.

The group also recently struck a deal with upscale supermarket group Waitrose to create a customer fulfilment centre in London for its online grocery deliveries that it described as ‘transformational’.