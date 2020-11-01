Four new partners at Royds Withy King as it shows resilience in challenging year

Regional law firm Royds Withy King has made 33 promotions, including four new partners, across its four principle offices.

Senior associates Jennifer Seavor, Mandy Casavant, Chris Wilson and Priya Pandya have been made partners while 29 lawyers have been promoted to associate or senior associate level in different practice areas.

Jennifer Seavor, a member of Royds Withy King’s personal injury team, exclusively represents sufferers of asbestos-related diseases – including mesothelioma, lung cancer, asbestosis and diffuse pleural thickening – and their families.

Jennifer, who works the Swindon and Bath offices, has successfully concluded cases dropped by other firms.

Mandy Casavant handles private wealth and succession planning matters in the firm’s private client team.

Based in its Swindon office, she has extensive experience of dealing with probate and estate administration.

Oxford-based Chris Wilson joined Royds Withy King’s private client team in 2016 and acts on domestic and international tax planning, establishing and administering trusts, Wills and Lasting Powers Of Attorney.

Priya Pandya is based in the real estate team in the firm’s London office. Her clients include investors, companies and lenders. She has a wide range of experience in all types of commercial property work.

Managing partner Graham Street said: “I am especially proud to announce our 2020 promotions. Like so many firms, we are having to adapt to the changing world around us.

“We are fortunate to have a strong pool of talent right across the business and, thanks to the efforts of all our people and the continuing support of our clients, we continue to create opportunities for career progression within the firm.

“This year has challenged us like no other, but we have proved our resilience. We continue to show that if we pull together, we can achieve great things.”

Bath-headquartered Royds Withy King employs around 520 people across its offices with expertise in areas spanning corporate, real estate and private wealth. Clients include individuals through to multi-national FTSE companies.

The firm achieved six top-tier rankings in this year’s The Legal 500 while 39 of its lawyers were ranked as ‘Leaders in their Field’ in Chambers & Partners UK 2019.

Last year it won the 2019 Managing Partners’ Forum ‘Best Managed Firm’ award and it is ranked by The Times as one of the best UK law firms to work for.

Pictured, Royds Withy King’s newly promoted partners, from left: Jennifer Seavor, Chris Wilson, Mandy Casavant and Priya Pandya