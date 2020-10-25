Royds Withy King helps racing driver’s business gear up for success in the motorsport industry

British Touring Car driver and entrepreneur Josh Cook has been advised by law firm Royds Withy King, which has an office in Swindon, on an acquisition that puts his business in the fast lane for growth.

Precision Sixty Six, Josh’s supplier of performance parts for racing cars, which he launched two years ago near Bath, has taken over Avo UK, a manufacturer of performance suspensions in the first of a series of planned acquisitions aimed at making it a force in the industry.

Northampton-based Avo UK makes shock absorbers and associated products for motorsport and track day use.

Royds Withy King corporate partner James Worrall acted for Precision Sixty Six on the transaction, supported by corporate lawyers Janetta Barrett and Zoe Pettigrew and real estate lawyer Richard Gorham.

James, pictured, said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with Josh as he develops his career in the world of business.

“He’s one of a number of individuals from the sporting world that we continue to support in their transition into the entrepreneurial world with many synergies between the skills required for success in both.”

Josh pictured, said: “It’s great to have got the deal over the line, many thanks to James and the team at Royds Withy King for their support during the transaction process.

“We’ve got exciting plans for the Precision Sixty Six group and look forward to Avo UK playing an important part in our growth strategy.”

Twenty-nine-year-old Josh, who studied motorsport engineering at the University of Bath, is a precision driver and driver coach as well as a professional racing driver.

He is also a director of Radstock-based Cooksport, which he set up in 2009 to prepare cars to compete in racing championships. In 2017 it became the sole UK distributer of AST and Moton Suspension and the only factory approved European Service Centre for AST and Moton Suspension two years later.

Royds Withy King also has offices in Swindon, Oxford, Bristol and London.

Photo of Josh Cook courtesy of ThePitcrewOnline