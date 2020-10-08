New Business West directory offers support and opportunities for firms as Covid and Brexit hit home

Business West, the region’s largest business organisation, has launched a directory service to help signpost firms to vital advice, opportunities and support services.

Back to Business is an evolution of Business West’s highly successful Trading Through Coronavirus platform, which has been visited by more than 100,000 businesses across the South West.

It has been launched by Business West, which runs the Swindon & Wiltshire Initiative, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact every sector in the region and as the end of the EU transition period looms.

Services and opportunities offered under the Back to Business umbrella include:

Employment Action Initiative – a partnered service with employee engagement consultancy YouBecome to help businesses measure the psychological and emotional impact of Covid-19 on their workforce.

Finance Hub – helping businesses to get their finances back on track post-Covid with the help of trusted providers.

Marketing Strategy & Planning – delivered in partnership with Smart Thinking consultants, businesses will learn how to produce a marketing strategy and how to use different marketing activities to target varied audiences.

Export Resilience and Preparedness – working with Custom Compliance Solutions businesses can access bespoke advice on VAT and customs for both EU and global importing and exporting activities.

Innovate 2021 – an autumn webinar series for ambitious businesses: shifting out of survival mode and gearing up for growth.

VAT and Taxation support – access to specialist VAT and tax advice in all EU member states, delivered by Bishop Fleming Chartered Accountants.

Chambers’ support – a set of products and services specific to local members of Bristol, Bath, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire chambers of commerce.

In addition to these specialist business support services and opportunities the Back to Business directory also provides:

Advice and guidance on topics such as people and employment law, business finance and business continuity

Videos and podcasts with leading business figures and politicians

Specialist business content and resources.

Business West managing director Phil Smith, pictured, said taken together as a suite of support services and opportunities, advice and guidance, podcasts and videos and specialist resources and content, the Back to Business directory would enable businesses to improve resilience and adjust to a changing business landscape throughout the challenging winter period.

“Back to Business is a one-stop shop offering targeted support to enable businesses to tackle the dual complexities of coronavirus and the end of the EU transition period over the coming months,” he added.

“Ever since lockdown began Business West has been hard at work innovating and developing new services and business opportunities, in partnership with the likes of the Department for International Trade and Innovate UK, to help businesses bounce back and get on their feet.

“From access to finance and tax advice to immigration and mental health in the workplace, our comprehensive suite of services will play a crucial role in helping to drive business and economic recovery in the region.”