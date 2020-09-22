Protect firms and their workers, Business West urges, as Govt brings in raft of new restrictions

Business West, the organisation behind the Swindon & Wiltshire Initiative, today called for a comprehensive support package for firms hit by the latest coronavirus measures.

With the number of cases of Covid-19 rising again – promoting a new raft of restrictions on businesses – Business West urged the government to take action to protect jobs and prevent more damage to an already suffering economy.

Managing director Phil Smith, pictured, said: “Businesses in the South West understand that further restrictions are necessary to tackle the rising number of coronavirus cases, but these measures will impact business and consumer confidence at a delicate time for the economy.

“Businesses, their employees and customers need to see a clear road map for the existing restrictions and those that may be introduced in the future.”

This must include transparent trigger points, and clarity about the support available to protect jobs and livelihoods, he said.

“The government should waste no time in setting out a comprehensive support package for firms forced to close or reduce capacity through no fault of their own.”

Business West has been running a series of expert webinars and virtual networking events to help small firms bounce back from the impact of the coronavirus crisis. It also has a Trading Through Coronavirus hub, which is constantly being updated with answers to frequently-asked questions and the latest information and guidance for businesses.