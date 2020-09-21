Event: Chance for food and drink firms to go online to meet global market experts

Food and drink producers from Swindon and its surroundings will have an opportunity to meet commercial trade officers working across the world tomorrow, Tuesday, September 22, at the first-ever virtual Meet the Market Expert event.

It is being organised by the Department for International Trade (DIT) in conjunction with the Great British Food Programme delivered by Business West, the organisation behind the Swindon & Wiltshire Initiative.

The programme aims to connect UK food and drink producers with a host of international buyers hungry to buy high-quality British produce.

Trade officers will get the chance to meet up to 20 pre-selected food and drinks sellers working in countries from China and the US to Colombia and Vietnam, with each meeting lasting up to 30 minutes. Companies can apply for a maximum of eight meetings.

The event is an exclusive opportunity for South West companies to showcase their products. More than 500 meetings will be held over the course of the day with trade officers looking for items that offer uniqueness in the marketplace.

To book a place, visit - https://gbfp-virtual-meet-expert.b2match.io/signup