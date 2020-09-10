Trio of senior appointments boosts PwC’s financial services and deals teams in the West

Global accountancy group PwC has continued to strengthen its financial services and deals teams in the West with three senior appointments.

The firm said the arrival of Sam Flitman, Andrew Keenan and Camille Sixsmith would make it even better placed to support financial services clients and businesses through debt and equity transactions.

Sam, pictured, will lead PwC’s risk assurance practice in the region. He has worked in financial services for 13 years and most recently led PwC’s insurance risk and regulation function in Asia.

Andrew and Camille have recently joined PwC’s deals team in the region to head its lead advisory and debt & capital advisory offering.

The have become part of PwC’s 40-strong regional team focused on corporate finance, debt and capital advisory, business restructuring and transaction services.

Andrew is a qualified chartered accountant and has joined the lead advisory team having spent the past 10 years working for PwC in Manchester and New Zealand. He has extensive experience in traditional mergers and acquisitions (M&A), as well as accelerated and stressed transactions.

Camille is a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) Charterholder and brings with her leveraged finance and capital markets expertise from Lloyds Bank to PwC’s debt & capital advisory team. Her eight years with the bank were spent in the UK and international locations, including Geneva and New York.

PwC Bristol office senior partner Tom Ayerst said: “I’m delighted we have been able to strengthen our deals capability with the calibre and quality of individual that Andrew and Camille bring to the team.

“This is one of the leading regions in the country for financial services so to have Sam move here with his wealth of experience will only enhance what we are able to offer our clients.

“This highlights our commitment to invest in and grow our deals and financial services capabilities across the West and Wales, enabling us to best serve our clients with a combination of high quality local presence and deep national expertise.”

PwC employs around 580 people at its regional base at Glass Wharf, Bristol. Its West region extends from Swindon to Cornwall.