Royds Withy King webinar will explore challenges linked to the post Covid-19 workforce

Major challenges for employers ranging from managing remote staff to changing the way entire organisations work post Covid-19 will be tackled head-on in a webinar to be staged next week by regional law firm Royds Withy King.

Called Workforce of the Future: The New Norm, the event will give insights from practical futurist and former IBM global managing partner Andrew Grill and Royds Withy King head of Employment & HR Malcolm Gregory on how the UK’s workforce and workspaces are likely to change over the coming years and how the legal landscape will need to adapt to any new realities.

Since Andrew spoke about the 10 years ahead at the firm’s Decade Ahead 2.0 event in January, five years’ worth of workplace innovation took place in just a few weeks and the world of work is now being re-shaped.

Andrew and Malcolm will look at where we are headed over next 18 months a0nd what will be needed take to tackle future challenges​ following this palpable shift in how employers and employees approach work.

Topics will include:

Flexible working post Covid-19, including remote employee management

Shifting working patterns and their effect on organisational culture

The furlough scheme

Which other government initiatives have worked and which haven’t

Security challenges

The legal ramifications for employers.

Andrew Grill, pictured, is a top-rated presenter and commentator on issues around the workplace of the future, digital disruption, emerging technologies, digital diversity, personal branding, and employee advocacy.

​​​​​​​Malcolm Gregory, who is based in Royd Withy King’s Swindon office, is a pragmatic legal adviser as well as an accomplished public speaker. He regularly delivers training and seminars to clients, HR professionals and businesses on a wide range of employment law topics.

​​​​The webinar is on Tuesday, September 8, between 10:30am and 11:30am.

Click here for more information.