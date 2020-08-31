Royds Withy King strengthens its disputes resolution team with ‘valuable acquisition’ of new partner

Experienced commercial and corporate disputes lawyer Tom Llewellyn has joined law firm, which has an office in Swindon, Royds Withy King as a partner.

The strategic appointment comes as the firm continues to build its profile in Bristol – where it recently opened an office – as well as nationally.

Tom, pictured, has joined from the Bristol office of international law firm DAC Beachcroft, where he spent nearly 12 years, most recently as a senior associate, after qualifying in its commercial disputes resolution team.

He acts on a broad range of commercial and corporate disputes across all sectors including real estate, telecoms, natural resources, education, energy and manufacturing.

He has a particular expertise in urgent injunction applications, seeking search and seizure orders and the delivery-up of confidential information.

Royds Withy King managing partner Graham Street said: “We’re delighted to welcome Tom to our firm. His experience in commercial and corporate disputes makes him a valuable acquisition for us.

“He’s a talented and skilled partner who will provide us with an enhanced capability which will provide huge benefit for our clients.”

Tom said he was excited to join an ambitious firm that had established a national reach and reputation.

“I’m extremely keen to help businesses with securing their confidential information and intellectual property,” he said.

“It’s fair to say many businesses are facing difficult times, with disputes and claims set to rise as a result of the pandemic and, potentially, Brexit.

“Royds Withy King is known for its excellent service and I’m looking forward to adding to this and helping the firm grow even more.”

Tom’s arrival brings the number of new partner hires at Royds Withy King over the past six months to five.

The firm employs more than with 520 people across its offices in Bath, Bristol, Swindon, Oxford and London.