Furniture retailer signs up Wincanton to deliver on its customer service promise

Wincanton, Britain’s largest third-party logistics business, has won a three-year contract to with furniture retailer Dwell, including click-and-collect services in its stores and home deliveries.

Under the agreement Chippenham-based Wincanton will also manage store replenishment from the Dwell’s Milton Keynes distribution centre.

Formed in 2003 and owned by DFS since 2014, Dwell sells sofas, dining room, bedroom and office furniture from its three core showrooms in London and 36 concession showrooms across the UK.

Wincanton, which has a fleet of 3,500 vehicles and operates 14m sq ft of warehouse space, said Dwell customers would benefit from its bespoke ‘white glove’ home delivery service, where orders are handled by two-person teams of highly skilled technicians.

The service includes an enhanced delivery booking system, which offers delivery date selection, regular order updates and a confirmed two-hour delivery slot.

In July Wincanton said it was aiming to take a bigger share of the online growth in the home, and health and beauty sectors by opening a new dedicated eCommerce facility in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

Operating under its W2 digital banner, the service will look at harnessing cloud-fulfilment systems and robotics to benefit its customers such as Dwell.

Wincanton managing director of digital and eFulfilment Paul Durkin said: “We are excited to be partnering with Dwell and to take on the responsibility of delivering the great customer experience that will contribute to their continued growth.

“As a market-leader in eFulfilment services, Wincanton’s home delivery solution will enhance Dwell’s customer proposition whilst reducing their cost to serve.”

Dwell chief operating officer Emma Long added: “Making sure our customers receive the best experience when they shop with Dwell is a big part of why we’ve chosen to partner with Wincanton.

“Their ability to deliver great customer service and help us to better manage our costs will support our exciting ambitions for growth.”

Wincanton employs 19,100 workers, including 5,500 drivers, providing supply chain services to brands ranging from Ikea to Britvic and Screwfix and across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.