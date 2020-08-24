Sustainable stamp of approval for wooden furniture firm with a passion for its craft

A wooden furniture business founded by two friends with a shared passion for their craft has received external validation of its sustainability status in a timber industry certification scheme.

Forest to Home gained the accreditation through the Grown in Britain (GIB) Chain of Custody Certification programme, which provides validation of the origin of timber products and materials.

For Forest to Home’s customers, the certification confirms the company’s commitment to full transparency of its supply chain and demonstrates its leadership in the field of sustainable furniture making.

From its rural workshops, pictured, on the outskirts of Melksham, Forest to Home handcrafts dining tables and other furniture that preserves the natural character of the raw wood it uses.

As well as work for private individuals, its co-founders, award-winning craftsmen William Hibbert and Samuel Baker, have also created furniture for travel firm Jacada’s London head office and were commissioned to make an 8.4m-long boardroom table from a single piece of timber sourced from Windsor Great Park, part of the Crown Estate, for a London-based business.

The firm has grown to become one of the UK’s largest – and leading – sustainable, handcrafted furniture businesses.

With two brands – Forest to Home for the domestic market and Forest & Maker which serves the commercial market – the business is a passionate exponent of supply-chain transparency.

It also actively supports various initiatives and programmes that protect British forests and woodlands.

To achieve GIB Certification, it had to demonstrate its commitment to local economies, the UK forestry industry and the wider environment.

Its certification was also depended on a successful audit of its supply chain and internal processes.

Managing director William Hibbert, pictured, said: “As a proud, British company, we’re delighted to have achieved the Grown in Britain Certification.

“It’s extremely important to us that we do all we can to strengthen customer confidence in how we sourcing the timber we use to make our products.

“We have seen a groundswell of interest from both our domestic customers and architects, designers and specifiers on our commercial projects, for more information on our supply chain and raw-materials sourcing.

“People want to be sure they’re buying British timber – and this offers proof of this, which in turn impacts on the UK forest industry, local economies, wildlife habitats and the wider environment.”

Forest to Home will now feature on the Grown in Britain searchable database of certified makers and designers.