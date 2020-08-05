Boost for LCP’s South West office with arrival of two new asset managers

Commercial property and investment company LCP has expanded its South West office with the appointment of two new asset managers.

Alex Williams joins from LaSalle Investment Management, bringing with him experience in asset management, investment analysis and property appraisal.

Alex, who is also working towards his Assessment of Professional Competence (APC), will oversee a mixed industrial and retail portfolio of assets across the South West And South Coast.

Nathan Clark arrives from Alder King, where he worked for 10 years and has experience in industrial agency, landlord and tenant and compulsory purchase valuation and consultancy.

He will oversee a mixed retail and industrial portfolio across the South West.

LCP associate director and head of the office in Bristol, Adam Martin, said: “Since opening the South West office last year we have seen a significant increase in the number of assets under management and we are confident that the investment outlook for the region remains healthy.

“Despite current challenges, many sectors have demonstrated resilience and we continue to witness a great number of operators adapt well to the new trading environment.

“Adding Alex and Nathan to the team will give us even more opportunity to further our presence in the South West.”

Established in 1987, privately-owned LCP handles property management in key locations throughout the UK, Germany & Poland.

Pictured: New joiners Alex Williams, left, and Nathan Clark, right, with South West office head Adam Martin