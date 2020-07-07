Promotion for Knight Frank’s South West head of property asset management

Joanna Crofts, commercial property consultancy Knight Frank’s head of property asset management for South Wales and the South West, has been promoted from associate to partner.

Joanna, pictured, joined Knight Frank as a graduate in 2004 and in 2014 joined the property asset management (PAM) team, which manages key industrial, office and retail buildings on behalf of landlords.

She became head of the department two years ago when the firm also recruited Jocelyn Hickling as associate in the PAM team.

Joanna said: “I am delighted to receive this recognition. Recent conditions across the country, from storms in the early part of the year to the current coronavirus lockdown, provide very real challenges to managing commercial property and we are proud that we have continued to maintain an excellent service throughout.”

Knight Frank Cardiff office head Matt Phillips added: “Our PAM team does a great job in looking after landlords’ properties and our partnership model allows us to reward the efforts of people like Joanna in a very significant way. It gives me great pleasure therefore to welcome her to the partnership.”

Knight Frank’s PAM department provides a range of management services for landlords, including managing rents and arrears, service charges, facilities management and tenant liaison.